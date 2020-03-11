Silver Alert issued in Starkville

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Abraham Potts, 69, of Starkville.

Potts is a black male, 6' tall, weighing 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, at about 9:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Wadkins Lane in Oktibbeha County. He was wearing navy blue pants, red, black, and blue check shirt, beige coat, green and gray shoes and a blue hat.

Potts is believed to be in a 2019 silver Chevrolet Colorado bearing Mississippi tag of KT13521.

Family members say Potts suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information, contact the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-323-2421.

