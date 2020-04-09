SkyWest moving Meridian flights to United Airlines

SkyWest is partnering with United Airlines to provide Meridian’s air service, beginning July 1, 2020, with two daily flights to Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Apr. 11, through the United Airlines website.

According to the city of Meridian, the Meridian Airport Authority commissioned a study in 2018 to evaluate whether a move to United Airlines would benefit the city.

And in early March, SkyWest notified MAA that American Airlines had reached a threshold with its pilot contract that required them to reduce or eliminate service to nearly a dozen communities in the U.S., including Meridian. SkyWest then approached United Airlines and both agreed to partner with Meridian.

“The City of Meridian is excited to have United Airlines and their global network serving our area,” said Mayor Percy Bland. "We look forward to helping SkyWest grow the United brand in Mississippi.”

You may access the United Airlines website by clicking the attached link.