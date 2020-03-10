Some flood warnings being cancelled as rivers recede

The Flood Warnings have been cancelled for the Pearl River near Philadelphia, for the Sucarnoochee River at Livingston, and the Noxubee River at Macon.

Flood Warnings continues for the Pearl River at Edinburg, the Tombigbee River at Demopolis, and the Tombigbee River near Coffeeville.

PEARL RIVER AT EDINBURG

Tuesday Measurement: 21.65 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 20.0 feet

Forecast Below Flood: Thursday

The river crested on Saturday. It is receding and expected to drop below flood stage early Thursday morning.

TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT DEMOPOLIS

Tuesday Measurement: 72.04 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 68.0 feet

Forecast Below Flood: Wednesday

The river crested late Saturday. It is now receding and will drop below flood stage late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

TOMBIGBEE RIVER NEAR COFFEEVILLE

Tuesday Measurement: 38.22 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 29.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 38.6 feet Tonight

The river is likely near cresting this afternoon and this evening and is expected to begin slowly receding by Wednesday night. It will, however, remain above flood stage beyond the current forecast period, which ends Sunday afternoon.

NOXUBEE RIVER AT MACON

Monday Measurement: 27.31 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 26.0 feet

Forecast Below Flood: Tuesday

The river crested on Friday evening and is receding. It is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.