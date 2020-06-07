Some local businesses are thriving after reopening

After more COVID-19 restrictions were lifted across the state, many local businesses are experiencing a strong recovery under a new normal.

Mom and pop businesses and leading franchises have seen a surge in business after the state eased restrictions that kept some businesses shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some establishments have been open for over a month and have experienced steady foot traffic as people are getting back out. We spoke with two businesses about their economic comeback.

“Our businesses are in full swing. We are still offering lessons. We will continue to give lessons to whoever needs to learn a new instrument. I see us thriving as a business in the future,” said DC Guitar sales associate, Kevin Robinson.

“Business has been really good. Initially, when the pandemic happened there was a sense of fear of what's the future is going to hold. We’ve been very fortunate to have a drive-thru so we can be able to continue to serve our customers. We are very fortunate to serve our customers in this uncertain time,” said Raising Cane’s restaurant partner, Hank Holcomb.

The staff at both businesses are wearing masks and following other recommend CDC guidelines under operation.