South Central Regional reports first positive coronavirus case

South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel has reported its first positive case of the coronavirus.

The hospital was notified by the Mississippi State Department of Health around 4 p.m. Wednesday that a patient from Jasper County had tested positive, according to a SCRMC news release. The patient did not require hospitalization.

South Central will be limiting patient visitation to help prevent the spread.

“South Central Regional Medical Center implemented a revised visitation policy today at 2 p.m. to be proactive. This policy will remain in place until further notice,” according to Teresa Camp-Rogers, MD, Chief Quality Officer at South Central.

Patients, including those at South Central’s Emergency Department, are now allowed only one visitor at a time, and the visitor must pass the hospital’s screening guidelines before visiting.

Visitors are asked to enter through the hospital’s main front entrance, located at 1220 Jefferson Street, between 5:15 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. Visitors will be screened at a check-in station inside the hospital’s main entry doors.

People with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher and/or have respiratory symptoms including a dry cough or shortness of breath will not be allowed to visit. They will be instructed to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Those who are permitted access to the facility will be given a visitor’s badge which must be worn throughout their time in the building. It is important for visitors to remain in the patient’s room the entire visit.

If multiple visitors arrive to visit a patient, only one visitor will be allowed in the building at a time,” Camp-Rogers said. “It is important that visitors coordinate their visitation and meet at the check-in station located at the hospital’s main entrance.”

Patients with scheduled tests or procedures are asked to enter the main entrance as well, where they will also be screened.

“This day and time, society has provided a world of electronic measures to assist in communication, such as calling the patient’s cell phone, texting them, Face Timing or Skyping them. We encourage as much of this as possible during this time. The less visitors we have in the building the safer our patients and staff will be,” she said.

You can find more information at scrmc.com.

