Southeast Elementary School holds drive-through ceremony

Teachers and administrators continue to come up with creative ways to recognize their students since schools have been closed for two months.

A drive-through ceremony was held at Southeast Elementary Monday to recognize 2nd graders being promoted to the next level.

As parents drove up to the school, students received their certificates along with goodie bags and books for their hard work.

Assistant principal, Nick Smith, says this is not how they imagined they would honor their students, but they wanted to make the best of the situation.

“Students, we miss you and we love you. We can’t wait to see you and we can’t wait for school to start back so we can get back to learning. I can't say how much I love and appreciate the staff here at Southeast Elementary. They go above and beyond in everything and I’m honored to be a part of it,” said Smith.

Organizers say teachers haven’t seen their students for nine weeks and hope that will change in the near future.