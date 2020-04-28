Southeast High School teachers deliver yard signs to seniors

Seniors at Southeast High School had a special day Tuesday.

“We’re fixing to make some deliveries to our seniors. We are going to be going around and hopefully surprising them with a yard sign that the district purchased for them and we’re looking forward to seeing them with social distancing, but I hope they have a memorable moment of all their teachers, or at least the good portion of them that are coming,” says Russell Keene, the principal at Southeast High School.

The teachers lined up their cars and went from house to house delivering the yard signs.

“We had a group, a local publisher that made the signs and did the artwork for us and then worked with our photographer that does our drape photos and came up with the idea and the district took it and ran with it and here we are today,” Keene explains.

Keene says the students deserved to have a day like this.

“When they walked out the door at Spring Break, we never thought that they were not coming back and we just want to do something for them,” Keene explains. “We miss them as teacher, I mean, we’ve been with them for 4 years. We get friendships that we carry on forever, that’s one of the things we want to do is just kind of show them that we love them and that were thinking about them and we know it’s not the best circumstances but just doing the best we can.”

