Special blood drive held for Judge Charlie Smith

Donors stood in line in Downtown Meridian to give blood for Chancery Judge Charlie Smith who was shot outside of the Lauderdale County Courthouse last week.

Mississippi Blood Services' Marketing Representative Tammy Walters told Newscenter 11 the response has been overwhelming and there has been a steady flow of donors.

Anyone who couldn't attend the blood drive but wants to donate blood for Smith can visit https://www.mbsonline.us/donor/schedules/sponsor_code and enter the code DX19. The code will show when and where blood can be donated for Smith.

Smith is still in the hospital. There is no suspect in custody at this time.