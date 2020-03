Thursday there will a special blood drive held for Lauderdale County Chancery Judge Charlie Smith. Smith was shot last week outside of the Lauderdale County Courthouse while exiting his vehicle.

The blood drive will be held from 10am to 4pm at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. Donors are asked to bring their ID with them.

Mississippi Blood Services suggests all donors eat at least four hours within giving blood and drink plenty of fluids before and after donating blood.