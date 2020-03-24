Special chancellor appointed for Lauderdale, Clarke counties

The Mississippi Supreme Court has appointed a special chancellor to preside over cases in the 12th Chancery Court District in the absence of Judge Charlie Smith, who was shot Mar. 16.

The Honorable H. David Clark, II, senior status judge, will serve as needed through the end of this year.

Smith continues his recovery but the amount of time necessary is unknown.

the 12th District's senior judge, Larry Primeaux, made the request to avoid delays and backlog on the court calendar for Lauderdale and Clarke counties.