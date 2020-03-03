Special election set, new city council president, VP named

A long list of items were on the agenda for Tuesday morning's Meridian City Council meeting.

The council named a new president and vice-president.

It was necessary after former council president, Tyrone Johnson, was removed from office due to living outside his ward.

Kim Houston, District 4 councilwoman, is now the council president. Ward 5 Councilman Weston Lindemann is vice-president.

"I've served in this capacity before, so we're just excited. I worked alongside Councilman Johnson as his vice-president for a pretty long time. So we're excited that the council has confidence in me to elect me as president,” says Houston.

"I'm looking forward to serving as vice-president of the city council, hopefully for the next year. We've got a lot on the agenda that we want to get done as we near the completion of our term. And this is my first term on the council. We're just now starting to get to the point where we've accomplished some things so hopefully in the next few months we can address paving, crime, some of these other hot topic items that our constituents really care about,” says Lindemann.

A date was also set for a special election to fill the Ward 2 seat formerly held by Johnson. It will be Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020.

Potential candidates may pick up their qualifying documents at Meridian City Hall. They must be returned by Mar. 25.

Each candidate will have to qualify as an independent. That means you have to have a a petition signed by at least 50 qualified voters who are registered and live in Ward 2.

Candidates must also have lived in the city limits for two years and must be a registered voter in Ward 2 for at least two years.

Stop by the city clerk’s office at city hall for more information.

Tuesday's meeting also included appointments and re-appointments of board members for the Meridian school district, the electrical board, and taxi cab advisory board.

The appointment of Marjorie Alexander as election commissioner was also confirmed.