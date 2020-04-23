Speed a factor in crash that killed Tarvaris Jackson, traffic report says

High speed was a contributing factor in the April 12 crash that killed former NFL star Tarvaris Jackson, according to the traffic crash report.

Jackson, 36, was traveling north on Pike Road near Antioch Lane in Montgomery County around 8:50 that night.

According to the report, as Jackson was going around a curve in the road when his Camaro ran off the road, hit a sign, and collided with a tree. His vehicle overturned in a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery. No alcohol or drug tests were given.

Jackson was a hometown hero. He was a Montgomery native and graduate of Sidney Lanier High School.

After signing with Arkansas out of high school, and spending two seasons in Fayetteville, he transferred to Alabama State for his final three seasons at the college level. He led ASU to the 2004 SWAC Championship over Southern.

He later became a second-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2006 NFL Draft. Jackson started 20 games in five years with the Vikings and would later become the starter for the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. He spent 2012 with the Buffalo Bills before returning to Seattle in 2013.

Jackson backed up Russell Wilson when Seattle won Super Bowl 48 in 2014 against Denver.

Jackson played 10 seasons in the NFL. He passed for 7,263 yards and 39 touchdowns in 59 career games.

After the NFL, Jackson coached for a time with ASU before joining the Tennessee State Football staff as a quarterback’s coach in 2019.

He is survived by wife, Lakitta Jackson, and three children, Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson.