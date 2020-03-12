Sports Hall of Fame postpones Dr. James Andrews appearance

The scheduled appearance by Dr. James Andrews at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum Mar. 19 has been postponed. No new date has been set.

The world-renowned orthopedic surgeon was to speak about treatment and care of young athletes.

Executive director, Bill Blackwell, said the museum and Dr. Andrews were willing to continue with the appearance, the uncertainty of attendance due to worries about the spread of coronavirus made it more practical to wait till another time.

The museum says ample notice will be given if and when the event is rescheduled.