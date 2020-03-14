Spotty showers possible Sunday

A weak and weakening cold front will approach us on Sunday. It will bring a small increase in showers, but rain won't fall on everyone. It may bring some limited cooling to our far northern areas, but most of us will still warm into the mid-to-upper 70s.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

This evening will be mostly cloudy. We will cool through the 70s and into the upper 60s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly cloudy. Patchy fog will develop through morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Showers will be most numerous north of Highway 16 - around Louisville and Macon. Even there, not everyone gets rain. Showers will gradually weaken and fade as they track southward toward Highway 80 around Meridian, Livingston, and Netwon. The farther south you are, the less probable you are to see rain on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees along and south of I-20. Areas well north of I-20 may struggle to warm out of the 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Monday. They will be more numerous on Tuesday. They're more spotty on Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front enters the picture and increases showers and thunderstorms for Friday. ​