Spring Fling Blood Drive draws nearly 200 donors

The annual Spring Fling Blood Drive put on by Vitalant saw close to 200 people come out and donate blood.

This year, the blood drive was held in the parking lot of Meridian Community College's Tommy E. Dulaney Center due to the college being shutdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

People donated blood in one of three Bloodmobiles parked in the parking lot of the Dulaney Center.

Vitalant urged healthy individuals to come out and donate as there is an urgent need for blood. Due to the uncertainty around COVID-19, the organization says it's seen a drastic decline in blood donations locally and across the country due to blood drives being cancelled.

Vitalant Communications and Marketing Specialist Jared Luent shared why they chose not to cancel the annual event.

"Every body is concerned with the coronavirus right now but we're trying to prevent a secondary health crisis during this whole pandemic, which means ensuring we have enough blood on our shelves," Luent said. "We need to see 250 donors every day in Mississippi alone just to adequately supply the blood need here in the state."

The Spring Fling Blood Drive was close to bringing in 250 donors but shows how urgent blood donations are needed.

Luent said the organization is appreciative of the individuals who came out today and donated

"Those 200 people that came out shows what community support means," Luent said. "It's so important to have these donations and support local hospitals."

If you missed out on the Spring Fling Blood Drive, Vitalant will be holding another blood drive in Meridian on April 4 at United Methodist Church. The drive will take place from 12-4 pm.

