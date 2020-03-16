Spring Fling Blood Drive has new location

There is an urgent need for blood donations due to changes forced by the coronavirus outbreak.

Vitalant's Spring Fling Blood Drive will be Thursday but it will be in a new location. Bloodmobiles will be in the Mr. Rodgers Hamburgers parking lot, 909 Highway 19 North, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Vitalant strongly urges all eligible donors to give. Precautions for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has resulted in an urgent need for all blood donors.

Donors will receive a T-shirt, special gift and Polk’s Meats sausage dogs will be served.

Due to the uncertainty around COVID-19, Vitalant is witnessing a drastic decline in blood donations locally and across the country. It is imperative that if you are well and healthy, to donate blood as soon as possible. Your donation is needed now more than ever.

As we are faced with COVID-19, communities must ensure that blood is still available to patients in need during this time.

Hospital patients rely on blood donation every day to survive and there is no other source for blood.

“Hospitals will be extremely challenged if COVID-19 infections increase. The last thing we want them worrying about is having enough blood for trauma victims and cancer patients. That’s why it’s imperative that healthy individuals donate blood at drives and blood donation sites now,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical and scientific officer.

Vitalant’s highest priority is the safety of the blood supply, our donors, patients and staff. Its staff is trained in ensuring a sanitary atmosphere throughout the whole process. We are requesting individuals who, within the last 28 days, have been in a country with sustained widespread COVID-19 outbreaks as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) to self-defer from giving blood.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825. Walk-in donors are always welcome.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.