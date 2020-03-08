Spring-like week ahead brings warmth, showers, and pollen

Our weather will take a spring-like turn this week, despite that fact that winter won't actually end for another two weeks. Spring-like showers and spring-like temperatures will be the rule of thumb this week. Occasionally, we'll get some spring-like thunderstorms, too.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

The next 24 hours will be marked by increasing cloudiness. Temperatures overnight will drop to a low near 47 degrees by morning. The first half of Monday will become cloudy. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s by noon. We will warm into the low-to-mid 70s in the afternoon. Showers will increase after noon. This is almost summer-like shower activity where showers are around but most of us stay dry. Dodgy showers will continue through the evening.

WEATHER MAY NOT FAVOR MONDAY NIGHT'S SUPER MOON

Monday night's full moon coincides with the moon's perigee, which is the closest point to the Earth in the moon's orbit. The perigee full moon is often called a "Super Moon" because it appears slightly bigger and brighter than normal. This is the first of three such super moons this year, and it will be the second closest full moon of the year. The clouds may be too thick to see the March Super Moon. The next perigee full moon happens next month.

THE WEEK AHEAD

A chance for rain is in the forecast every day this week, but Tuesday is the only day when rain will be widespread. Most days are summer-like showers and thunderstorms, where some of us get rain and some of us do not. All totaled, the week's rainfall through Sunday will average less than a half-inch with locally higher amounts in spots.

POLLEN INCREASING

Showers will help tame the pollen, which is increasing steadily with the approach of Spring. Tree pollen level are especially high. The top allergens for Sunday were Juniper, Elm, and Oak.