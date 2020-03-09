Spring-like week means warmth and showers

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast every day this week, but that doesn't mean rain will fall at your home every day this week.

Tuesday is the day on which rain will be most widespread, but even then some of us will miss any significant rainfall.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

This evening will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry aside from a stray shower or two. We will cool slowly through the 60s. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with increasing areas of rain and occasional thunder. Morning low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Expect scattered to widespread showers through noon, then diminishing showers through 6 PM. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers will be fewer and more dodgy Wednesday through Saturday. A cold front may help to increase the coverage Thursday night and Friday morning, but still not everyone will get rain. Most areas will end up with less than a half-inch of rain through the weekend, though locally higher amounts are possible in spots.

THE QUESTION ABOUT THE COLD FRONT

The strength of that cold front and whether it actually moves through our area is a big question to be answered later this week. Most forecast data indicate the cold front approaching and lifting out to the north before moving through, which would keep us on warmer with showers continuing through the weekend. One model is beginning to trend significantly colder on Friday and Saturday, which would set us up for a drier weekend. There's not enough data yet to call this a trend. We'll see if this is something that holds for the next day or so to see whether we need to make adjustments to the forecast for this weekend.

For now, we keep showers and warm 70s in the forecast for the weekend. Longer-range forecasts indicate up to another foot of rain next week.