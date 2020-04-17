Squealer's in Meridian hopes to feed 3,000 healthcare heroes

This message is from Teresa Cranmore, owner of Squealer's Restaurant in Meridian.

During these unprecedented times, Squealer's would like to do whatever it can to support those in greatest need, especially those at the front lines of keeping us safe: our first responders and medical professionals, (Our healthcare heroes!).

Squealer’s has set up a GoFundMe account to raise at least $12,000 to help pay to feed approximately 3,000+ employees at our local hospitals. The Dr’s, Nurses, housekeeping, I.T. Employees, Admin, anyone who works there is taking a risk. We are trying to keep the costs down so we can feed the most people with what donations we get. We are reaching out to local businesses and individuals who might be able to help with what we need. We are extending our hands for any help we can get.

With your help, for every $4 we raise, we can feed at least 1 employee at the hospital. $12 will feed at least 3 employees, and $20 will feed at least 5 employees. We will be providing individual pulled pork and chicken dinners for every employee at all the hospitals based on the funds that we receive. We are currently working with administration at the hospitals to work out the logistics for this massive undertaking. This is something we have done for 22 years but not for such an amazing cause and never have we taken on the task of raising the funds, so we do need help. What we have done in the past was to prepare all the food, and now we will need help with the money along with possible help with deliveries (keeping in mind that we have to be very health conscious when handling and delivering this food). I know we can get this done.

To date Sam's Club has donated enough Baked Beans to feed 3,000 and BBU Bakery will be donating the bread. We are trying to get other vendors on board to help make this happen.

Our GoFundMe account is https://www.gofundme.com/f/63edb-feeding-our-healthcare-heroes.

We also have a VENMO account setup at www.venmo.com/healthcare-heroes to help us raise funds.

