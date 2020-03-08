State and local leaders remind residents of 2020 census

State and local leaders are urging residents of the importance of participating in the 2020 U.S. Census.

The census is just around the corner. The census survey is taken every ten years, it's essentially a population count for cities, towns, and communities which decides representation in Congress. The census count also determines how the government distributes $675 billion in grants.

"It takes about ten minutes to complete the census. It's very important for Meridian, Lauderdale County, and the state of Mississippi. Be counted," says Meridian Mayor Percy Bland.

"For each head, it's over a thousand dollars for each head that's counted. That's coming from the federal government. It's important that we do that and there's funding that comes from the state level. This is a process that will take a few minutes, but has a decade long effect," District 33 state Sen. Jeff Tate.

National Census Day will be Apr. 1, but census takers will begin the process of collecting information about the population and socio-economic data Mar. 12.