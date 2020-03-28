State health officials: 12 cases of coronavirus in Lauderdale County

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 663. 12 of those cases are in Lauderdale County.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 84 new cases and 5 new deaths Saturday morning.

MSDH stated they will no longer be reporting the number of people tested for the coronavirus.

MSDH stated, “Since many COVID-19 tests are now being done by private providers, we’re no longer reporting the number tested only in the MSDH Public Health Laboratory. State laboratory numbers alone do not provide an accurate picture of testing statewide.”

The number of cases per county are:

Adams – 6

Amite - 1

Attala – 9

Benton - 2

Bolivar – 11

Calhoun - 3

Chickasaw – 10

Choctaw - 4

Clay – 2

Coahoma – 18

Copiah – 8

Covington - 1

DeSoto – 65; 1 death

Forrest – 18

Franklin – 3

George – 1

Grenada – 2

Hancock – 9; 1 death

Harrison – 38; 1 death

Hinds – 58

Holmes – 13; 1 death

Humphreys – 2

Itawamba – 3

Jackson – 33

Jones – 3

Kemper -1

Lafayette – 11

Lamar – 4

Lauderdale - 12

Lawrence – 5

Leake – 4

Lee – 17; 1 death

Leflore – 15

Lincoln – 8

Lowndes – 10

Madison – 29

Marion – 3

Marshall – 11

Monroe – 3

Montgomery – 5

Neshoba - 3

Newton - 1

Noxubee - 2

Oktibbeha – 14

Panola – 4

Pearl River – 23

Perry – 2; 1 death

Pike – 12

Pontotoc – 4

Prentiss - 2

Quitman - 4

Rankin – 31; 1 death

Scott – 7

Sharkey - 1

Simpson – 2

Smith – 1

Sunflower – 7; 1 death

Tallahatchie – 2

Tate – 8

Tippah – 18; 2 deaths

Tunica – 6; 1 death

Union – 3

Walthall – 5

Washington – 13

Webster – 3; 1 death

Wilkinson – 11; 1 death

Winston – 4

Yalobusha - 3

Yazoo – 4

On March 27, 579 new cases were reported.

As of March 26, there have been 3,139 people tested in Mississippi.

Thirty-one percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of March 24.