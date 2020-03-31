State investigating Lauderdale Co. nursing home suspected to have many cases of COVID-19

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Gov. Tate Reeves informed the public about an ongoing investigation happening at a nursing home in Lauderdale County.

According to Dr. Paul Byers with the Mississippi State Dept. of Health, officials have identified a nursing home in the county with "several" coronavirus cases. He did not say how many people have been infected at the nursing home and declined to identify the facility in compliance with privacy concerns.

“You know what we’re seeing in Lauderdale County, we have identified a nursing home where we’re having an outbreak. That’s certainly not accounting for all of the cases. The investigation is still ongoing. But we’ve not yet determined another common source for exposure that will account for all the cases. So that makes the shelter in place order even more important,” says Byers.

Dr. Byers says the nursing home residents and their families have already been notified of the outbreak.

As of Tuesday morning, Lauderdale Co. reported 35 confirmed cases.

Governor Reeves stated the shelter in place order will begin at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. The order will be in place for the next 14 days.

Reeves says Lauderdale County doesn’t currently have the highest number of cases in the state, however they have seen a rapid increase compared to other counties within the past 72 hours.

