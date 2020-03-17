State leaders speak on legislative session and COVID-109

The Mississippi House of Representatives voted to halt the legislative session Tuesday.

That didn’t stop them from taking up another bill that will help government employees that might be told to stay home.

An act to authorize local governmental entities and local school districts to grant administrative leave with pay to the employees.

Senator Jeff Tate says he is willing to do any and everything to make sure Mississippians have support during this trying time.

“Because of the rules, that bill has to lay overnight for the Senate to take it up. It’s anticipated that the Senate will meet at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow. It will take a two thirds vote for this to actually happen,” Tate says.

“I hope this thing passes on because a lot of other states are more troubled than the state of Mississippi,” District 84 Republican Representative Troy Smith says.

District 83 Democratic Representative Charles Young Jr. says they will have to review the situation on a daily basis to determine when they might return.

“Between the Speaker and the Lt. Governor, they’ll have the authority to make that decision. If things are looking good for the state of Mississippi, then we will reconvene in April,” Young says.

