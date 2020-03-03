State legislators are looking to make alcohol purchases easier for residents of Mississippi

The Mississippi Legislature is considering a number of bills that could allow the sale of alcohol on Sunday. It could also give grocers a green light for selling wine inside their stores and even give consumers the ability to buy wine and have it shipped directly to their homes.

For Bin 605 Wine and Spirits Manager, Connor Schwartz, the possibility of new liquor laws allowing sales on Sunday has both pros and cons.

“It’s also another day you’re open and another day to generate revenue. But, it’s also our only guaranteed day off of the week. Plus side: it’s another day to make another dollar. Flipside: it’s my guaranteed day off," said Schwartz.

Schwartz is also concerned about regulations that could go along with the new laws.

“Is there going to be set times? Are we going to have normal hours of operation, or will be there be a limited operation basis? Also, how will that affect counties that are half dry and half wet," Schwartz said.

Regardless of the details in how the laws are written, Schwartz believes that this could be bad for some local small businesses.

“A lot of the smaller mom and pop stores, it will shut them down completely because they won’t be able to compete with losing the wines that the big chains would get. Rouses or Wal-Mart would be able to sell our larger format bottles at a cheaper price and that’s something that we need, our daily customers coming in and buying on a daily basis to keep us afloat," Schwartz told WLOX.

For Schwartz, the issue is more than a matter of convenience.

“I’ve been in this business for close to 17 years now, and it’s the only way I’ve ever run business. I can see convenience on having sales on Sunday or being able to go to the grocery store but I also see the art in supporting local business," said Schwartz.

The proposed alcohol freedom bills are in the House and will need to pass the Senate before they could be signed into law by the governor.