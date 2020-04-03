State seeks disaster declaration due to pandemic

Gov. Tate Reeves has requested a major federal disaster declaration from President Trump because of COVID-19.

If approved, the disaster declaration would activate the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance Program for all counties.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says it would make financial and crisis counseling assistance available to individuals who suffered economic losses during the pandemic.

The incident period is from January 20, 2020, and continuing.

Eligibility will be defined if the request is approved.

MEMA will continue to update the status of the request.

