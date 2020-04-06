State superintendent talks about waiving required testing, summer programs, returning to school

It’s another week of at-home learning for students across the state. Kids are facing a lot of changes as we deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Mississippi Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright talked to WLOX by phone Monday about how schools being closed may affect students, educators and districts across the state.

While state tests and some graduation requirements have been waived, Dr. Wright said returning in the fall is a big concern for districts.

“That’s one of the things I know superintendents are already thinking about because, if you’ve been following in the news, they’re also saying there may be a resurgence of this in the fall. So, we have to be prepared for short-term planning and long-term planning,” said Dr. Wright. “If we’re back in the fall, what does that look like when we start school and then possibly once again if we have to stop school. We’re just in uncharted territory.”

Right now, Dr. Wright said the state board is looking at funding options and discussing what, if any, summer programs can be offered to assist districts.

Waivers have already been passed on the state level for testing required to pass a grade or subject, such as the third grade “Reading Gate” test. The state board is also making necessary adjustments for seniors graduating this year while still working to make sure they complete requirements and earn their diplomas.