State to deliver personal protective equipment

The Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will begin distributing vital supplies of personal protective equipment, or PPE, to counties across the state, Saturday, Mar. 21.

MSDH says twenty-five percent of the current state PPE inventory will be distributed as “push packages” to county points of distribution all across the state.

Local healthcare facilities and emergency management agencies will receive these shipments throughout the day on Saturday. This stockpile is a combination of what the state currently has plus what Mississippi received Tuesday night from the Department of Health and Human Services’ national stockpile.

Due to the amount of misinformation, MEMA wants to clarify: at this time, there is no executive order from Governor Reeves to close businesses and daycare centers across the state. Local governments and business owners can choose whether or not to close.