Staying cool and dry through Friday

Dry and unseasonably cool weather will persist through the rest of this week. Showers will begin increasing as early as late Friday, but a bigger rain maker will arrive late Saturday.

OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER

Our next weather maker is not one that is visible on satellite or radar. It's an area of high pressure. We're on its eastern edge right now. Since wind flows clockwise around high pressure, that means our wind is blowing from north to south and carrying some cool air from the Midwest into our area. As the high pressure center shifts eastward, our wind will shift. A warmer, humidifying wind late this week will set us up for our next.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

The next 24 hours will be dry and free of clouds. This evening will be clear. Temperatures will drop from lower 60s to lower 50s by 10 PM. The rest of the night will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will average 39 degrees. A light frost is possible in our northern areas around Philadelphia, Louisville, DeKalb, and Macon. Wednesday starts in the upper 30s. Beneath sun, we will warm to the upper 50s by noon. The afternoon high temperature will average near 63 degrees.

