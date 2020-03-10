Still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mississippi, health dept. says

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Last week MSDH began testing for COVID-19 in samples submitted by physicians and healthcare providers.

So far, 20 individuals have been tested for the virus and, as of Mar. 10, all results have come back negative.

Louisiana has confirmed three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus and Tennessee has seven confirmed cases.

Mississippi Insurance Dept. Commissioner Mike Chaney said that all major insurance companies, such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and United Health will cover the co-pays for coronavirus testing. United Healthcare will even waive the deductibles.

Chaney says that you will need a doctor to say that you need to be tested in order to get the co-payment.

When it comes to vacations or trips abroad, Chaney says that most travel insurance will cover your refunds. He does say, however, that you need to look at your policy, because they are all different.

“We do tell people, ‘Do not get on a cruise ship,’” Chaney said. “Personally, that’s your choice, but I wouldn’t get on one until we know what’s going on and know a little bit about COVID-19.”