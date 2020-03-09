Stock market rollercoaster and local investors

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 2,000 points Monday, the worst-ever one day drop. The chaos on Wall Street was enough to trigger a temporary halt to trading amid fears over the coronavirus and crashing oil prices.

Stocks resumed trading following that 15-minute halt after the S & P 500 plummeted more than 7 percent in the first minutes of trading. The halt was caused by a series of 'circuit breakers' which briefly slowed trading and prevented a market crash.

Recent volatility of the financial markets has taken its toll on local investors, as many wonder what to do with their investments.

Gary James, a vice-president and shareholder with Summit Wealth Group in Meridian, reminds investors that we've seen this kind of thing several times in the past and the markets have always recovered.

"If you've got a good long-term plan in place and are a long-term investor, which most people obviously are, I wouldn't do anything right now," said James. "If you look at past outbreaks like SARS, things of that nature, Ebola even, the sell-offs seem to be pretty quick at around 13 or 14 percent. But the recoveries tend to be pretty quick as well."

James says the best advice he can give is to not overreact to the market.

