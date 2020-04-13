Storm causes damage in Lauderdale County

Around 6 o’clock in the evening on Sunday, a tornado-warned thunderstorm moved through southern portions of Lauderdale County.

The storm had a history of producing large amounts of damage, but it weakened as it moved into Lauderdale County.

Despite the weakening, wind from the storm knocked down trees and damaged structures, especially in areas right off Highway 145 just to the south of the Meridian city limits.

A tree fell on a home, crushing a part of the roof. There was also damage to the walls on several structures and pieces of sheet metal were also blown around. According to emergency management officials, there were no injuries reported in the county.

A local resident who we spoke to described mostly just hearing the heavy rain and then got into their safe place once the tornado warning alert was received.

The severe thunderstorm then moved in the northeastern portions on Lauderdale County and then continued in Kemper County.

