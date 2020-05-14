Storm chances increase this afternoon

Updated: Thu 7:49 AM, May 14, 2020

Happy Thursday! Temperatures are mainly in the 60s to begin our Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and into the early evening, mainly over East Mississippi. I would still keep the rain gear handy area-wide because rain chances over West Alabama are not zero. Highs will be in the mid-80s on our Thursday. A stray shower is possible overnight tonight, with Friday morning lows in the low-60s.

Friday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the mid-80s. Saturday and Sunday will be quite warm, with highs expected to climb both days into the upper-80s to 90 degrees. Saturday will be mainly dry with a chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Rain chances will increase a little bit heading into Sunday, but we are still expecting to see partly cloudy skies overall on Sunday.

A low pressure system will move into our area on Monday, bringing cooler temperatures and a good chance of scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs on Monday will be in the low-80s. We'll begin to dry out heading into Tuesday, although a stray shower will still be possible on Tuesday. Morning lows will return to the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, with highs in the low-80s and then the mid-80s, respectively.

 