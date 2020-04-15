Storm clean-up continues in Jasper County

Severe thunderstorms during the day on Easter Sunday caused damage in the Heidelberg and Vossburg areas in Jasper County.

There was some structural damage, including to this Heidelberg law office where a large tree had fallen on it. There was also damage to other parts of the roof. Crews were out working Wednesday morning to clean up the debris the storm left behind.

Numerous trees were snapped, uprooted, and bent over by the winds, with some of the trees even falling across Interstate-59 near the Vossburg exit. Those trees were removed, but tree debris lined the shoulders of local state highways and county roads.

Other parts of Jasper County were also hit hard by the Easter Sunday severe storms. According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, over 60 homes were damaged in all of Jasper County. No one in the county was killed by the storms.

