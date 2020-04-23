Storm damage reported across parts of East Mississippi

Local emergency management officials are reporting damage Thursday morning after a line of severe storms pushed through East Mississippi and West Alabama before sunrise.

In Lauderdale County, EMA Director Odie Barrett says a tree fell on top of a mobile home on Valley Road and a house on Dunrovin Road. Multiple trees and power lines are down across the area.

Highway 11 near Arundel Road was closed as of 6:30 a.m. Several trees were uprooted and fell down across the highway.

In Wayne County just south of the Clarke County line, emergency management officials are reporting numerous trees down on Shubuta-Waynesboro Road.

EMA officials in Jones County are reporting multiple trees down near Sandersville. There are also reports of trees down on County Barn Road and a report of a tree that fell on a mobile home on Wellborn Road.

In Quitman, flash flooding was reported on Water Street, Roosevelt and N. Jackson Avenue.

Power outages have also been a problem. As of 6:00 a.m., more than 2,500 customers were without power in the Meridian area.