Storm-related power outages reported across parts of East Mississippi

Severe storms knocked out power to thousands of customers in East Mississippi Thursday morning.

EMEPA reported 2,608 members without power as of 5:45 a.m.

The outages are primarily in the Meridian area around Arundel Road, Sandflat Road and in the Lost Gap area.

Mississippi Power reported 714 customers without power as of 5:45 a.m. The outages are primarily in Meridian and Marion.

Stay away from downed power lines. Call your local power cooperative or company to report downed power lines. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

