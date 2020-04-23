Storms clearing, the weekend will be brighter

A brighter weekend is ahead. A few showers before sunrise Saturday is really the only chance for rain this weekend.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

This evening, leftover showers and thunderstorms are stubborn to move on. They can linger over West Alabama through about 7 PM. We will cool into the mid-60s by around 10 PM. Gradual clearing after midnight will mean a sunny start to Friday with morning lows in the mid-50s. Friday will warm beneath a mostly sunny sky to a high near 82 degrees.

A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE FRIDAY NIGHT

Another cold front will bring a few showers to a small few of us. They'll be most likely north of I-20. Even there, they will be scarce. They will be gone by sunrise Saturday, and the weekend will be a beauty.

OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER

Our next weather maker could arrive as early as Tuesday evening, and it will bring rain and thunder through at least Wednesday morning. Right now this doesn't look to be a severe weather threat, but the last three severe weather days didn't look like much this far out. We'll be watching it for you.​