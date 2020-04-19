Storms end, Monday improves

The threat of severe thunderstorms has ended. The Tornado Watch has ended. Localized flash flooding is still possible, but even the rain will gradually diminish and come to an end by 2-3 AM.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

After the rain, overnight cooling will ramp up the humidity. We're likely to start our Monday with areas of fog that may be dense in spots. Limited visibility will mean a need for a slower morning drive and low beam headlights. The day will warm beneath cloud-filtered sunshine. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees at 6 AM. We'll warm toward 70 degrees by noon and into the mid-70s for highs.

OUR NEXT RAIN MAKER

Our next weather maker will arrive on Wednesday night. Our latest data indicate rain increasing from west to east between 4 PM and 7 PM Wednesday. Areas of heavy rain will increase after 10 PM and fall through around 4 AM. Rain will diminish and fade to an end between 7 AM and 10 AM Thursday, though a few lingering showers are possible. Occasional showers are possible on both Friday and Saturday, too, but neither day will come with widespread rain. For now, this does not look like a severe weather situation. If that changes between now and then, we will let you know.

