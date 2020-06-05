Storms tonight, then Tropical Storm Cristobal brings us rain

Showers and thunderstorms could be severe through our Friday evening, and Tropical Storm Cristobal is tracking toward Louisiana and strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico.

The first concern is the threat of severe thunderstorms this evening. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main severe threats. Storms can also bring heavy rain and frequent lightning. Storms will be possible through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 72 degrees. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, especially after 3 PM. The low will be near 91 degrees, but you can be 5-10 degrees cooler near the rain.

Sunday will be cloudy, and rain will increase after 4 PM and through the night. Expect periods of rain with 20-30 mph wind gusts through Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return on Wednesday and gradually fade through Friday.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is the other half of our weather story. Cristobal is back over the Gulf of Mexico and intensifying. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from east of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa-Walton County line near Destin, Florida. Landfall is still expected along the Louisiana Coast, but the wind and rain will likely spread out from the center. Landfall is expected Sunday evening. Weather will go downhill quickly Sunday afternoon from Louisiana through Mississippi and Alabama to the Florida Panhandle.

Deadly rip currents are already an issue, and that issue will not improve until at least a day or two after landfall. This weekend and early next week will not be safe at the beaches, especially in the water.