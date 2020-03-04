Storms with strong winds sweep through central Mississippi

Storms with hail and strong winds have blown through central Mississippi.

The high winds early Wednesday knocked down trees and ripped roofs off of some homes and businesses.

Much of the damage was north of Jackson in Madison County. Hail fell near a Nissan manufacturing plant.

A steeple was torn off a church in the small town of Flora. An oil-change and tire business was demolished near Gluckstadt.

Truckers were sleeping in their rigs near the business. One told the Clarion Ledger that he was worried the winds would lift his truck into the air.