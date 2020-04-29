After Wednesday rain, we are dry through the weekend

Happy Wednesday! A weakening line of showers and thunderstorms are pushing through our area early this morning. No severe activity has been noted on radar, but a gust front is out ahead of the main line of showers and storms and it could bring 40-50 mph wind gusts to portions of our area. After sunrise this morning, the line could restrengthen a bit and a storm or two could bring 60 mph wind gusts to areas mainly south of I-20/59. Tornadoes are not expected. The main line of storms looks to clear our entire area by 10 this morning.

A few showers and storms may fire up in the early afternoon before the cold front itself passes on through, but this activity is not expected to be severe, although a storm or two could bring gusty winds and maybe small hail. We'll dry out entirely on our Wednesday evening as temperatures drop into the upper-40s to low-50s by sunrise on Thursday. Thursday looks to feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s. Temperatures on Friday will once again start off in the upper-40s to low-50s, but we look to warm up quite nicely by the afternoon thanks to a strengthening ridge over our area. Highs on Friday will be in the low-80s.

We'll continue our warming trend into the weekend as highs are expected to climb into the mid-80s by Saturday and then the upper-80s by Sunday. Both weekend days look to feature mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower chances will return on Monday and Tuesday as a weak disturbance begins to effect our area. Widespread rainfall is not expected with this activity. Highs will be in the mid-80s on Monday and then the upper-80s on Tuesday. It is quite possible that a few locations south of I-20 hit 90 degrees at some point Sunday through Tuesday. No severe weather is expected for the foreseeable future.