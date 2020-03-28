Strong storms possible tonight

It's been another day of unseasonably warm temperatures across the twin states. This will come to an end soon due to a cold front that will move in later tonight, bringing the chance for rain and storms as well.

TONIGHT: Expect conditions to remain dry for much of the evening. Rain chances will increase later tonight, especially after 10 PM. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms along a cold front will track through the area late tonight, into the early morning hours of Sunday. A storm or two could be on the strong to severe side, but the greatest threat will be to our north. Gusty winds and small hail are the primary concerns of any strong storms that develop. Lows will drop into the low 60s once the front passes overnight.

TOMORROW: Any showers that remain in the early morning will clear out of the area by sunrise. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place through out your Sunday, some of us will likely not see much sun at all. High temperatures will be cooler and closer to normal - in the mid 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD:​

After a mostly dry day on Sunday, the rain chances ramp up again on Monday and Tuesday. The cold front that will move through east Mississippi and west Alabama overnight tonight will swing back to the north as a warm front Monday. Ahead of the warm front, we will have increased chances of showers. An associated cold front behind it will track through the area overnight Tuesday morning, bringing the chance for thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the strong side - we will have to monitor in the coming days. By mid-week, high pressure will move in giving us a couple of dry days next week.