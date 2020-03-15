Student and faculty return from Greece after travel ban cut their trip short

High schools, colleges, and universities across the U-S were forced to cut their overseas educational trips and study abroad programs short in response to the European travel ban.

Newscenter 11 caught up with a local high school group that had to scramble to get back home- the group was in Greece when the coronavirus travel ban went into effect.

An eight, day educational trip to Greece took an unexpected turn for a group of Northeast High School students and faculty the European travel ban- triggered by the coronavirus pandemic- forced the group to return home early

"We were in a region of Greece that was not affected. We were in Athens which had one case at the time. She was hospitalized. We were aware of this case before we left. We knew we would not be near any coronavirus. We had full trust in our company E-F," said Northeast High School - Science Department Chair, Cynthia Taylor.

When the group was alerted about the travel ban, they immediately packed their bags, and by the next morning, the tour company had them all on flights home.

"I have looked forward to this all year long. I understood our safety comes first and I need to take care of this to get back to the states. This trip can happen again. Being stuck and not being able to come home was something that shouldn't be prioritized," said student Jami Randaol.

The 18 students and 10 faculty members took extreme precautions and followed the recommended C-D-C guidelines in response to the virus.

The group was tested and screened six times on their return trip. The test results for all 28 members came back negative. All were medically cleared to return home

"We did wear the mask and we did the handwashing training. We had hospital wipes to clean our seats, chairs, our screens, and our buttons," said Taylor.

The group made the best of a challenging and unusual situation.

"It was incredible. It was something that I have never seen before. The beautiful views of Greece are something you can't compare," said student Piper Gonzalez.

"There were quite a few of us that was very emotional that day because the scenery was so beautiful. We were sad to leave,” says Taylor.

Despite the challenges, the group says they're grateful for what they say was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The group was only able to enjoy three days of the eight-day trip. They'll be reimbursed for those missed days.