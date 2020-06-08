Stuff the Bus campaign will be on for this summer

The United Way of East Mississippi’s Stuff the Bus campaign will still be going on this summer.

The campaign collects donated school supplies and uniforms for children to make sure no student comes to the first day of school unprepared. There won't be as many volunteers this year, there will social distancing in place, and the supplies will be disinfected before they go to the children. The campaign has helped over 10,000 children in the past 9 years.

“Over half of school children show up on the first day of school without the adequate school supplies and uniforms they need,” says Kayla Powe, the summer intern at the United Way. “So this is a great opportunity for the community to come together and make sure that everybody has what they need for the first day of school.”

Stuff the Bus will be on July 16th from 9 a.m. 3 p.m. at Raising Cane's and the Bonita Lakes Mall.

