Summer-like warmth and summer-like showers will increase late this week

We are coming out of that weekend cool spell, and our week is going to take a summer-like turn that will involve both summer-like warmth and summer-like showers.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Our next 24 hours will likely stay dry. This evening will be mostly clear, and we will cool to the mid-50s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 47 degrees. Tuesday starts cool, but the day will warm quickly beneath sunshine. By noon, we will warm to near 70 degrees. Our afternoon high temperatures will be near 78 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A couple of stray showers or thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon or evening, but most areas will stay dry. Showers and thunderstorms will form each day from Wednesday through Monday, but there's not a single day when all of our area will get rain. The showers and thunderstorms will be the summer-like splash-and-dash variety. Away from those afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. Morning lows will climb from 40s on Tuesday to near 60 on Thursday and in the low-to-mid 60s Friday through Monday.

MEANWHILE, WITHIN THE ARCTIC CIRCLE

Worth noting, areas north of the Arctic Circle saw the last sunrise for three months. Because of the tilt of Earth on its revolution around the sun, the North Pole points toward the sun. With that orientation, the sun will stay up in areas like Utqiagvik, Alaska, which used to be known as Barrow. The next sunset in Utqiagvik will happen on August 2 at 1:52 AM, and even then the sun will only dip below the horizon for a couple of minutes. In the winter time, the sun sets and doesn't rise for about three months for this area.

To go along with that, our amount of daylight will grow longer in time steadily through June 20. After the Summer Solstice on June 20, our daylight will start losing time, little-by-little each day.