Sumter County launches testing sites Tuesday

Sumter County is launching new community drive-through testing sites in 5 locations in an effort to expand access to COVID-19 testing.

According to Hill Hospital's medical team in York, the community testing sites are open to all residents. Health officials said residents who are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or who have been in close contact with someone with coronavirus are encouraged to get tested.

Tuesday will be the first of three days this week the public will have access to testing. There will be over 50 COVID-19 kits at each site.

“It’s time for us to get out in the community and test those people that can’t come to the hospital or that are too afraid to come to the hospital. We are hoping to test at least 50. We’ll be here again at our hospital, also testing at least 50,” said nursing services director, Cynthia Brown.

“We want the citizens of Sumter County to feel comfortable in having the testing done here. We also provide educational information on how to care for themselves. If they’re positive, social distancing, washing their hands, using hand sanitizer, and how to disinfect at their homes. All of those things to reduce the spread of this virus,” said Quality Improvement Coordinator - Infection Control, Ramona Bonner.

None of the sites require appointments or pre-registration. All will allow drive-through testing.