Sumter County, Alabama prepares 5 new COVID-19 testing sites

Sumter County in Alabama is set to open five more COVID-19 testing sites next week.

Beginning Tuesday, COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites will be open in 5 locations in the county. There will be over 50 COVID-19 kits at each site.

Health care professionals will be on-site to determine if a test is required. Sumter County District 2 Commissioner Marcus Campbell says progress has been slow due to a shortage of testing kits, but they are working diligently to provide more testing kits for citizens.

"What now we are being able to get testing kits. Our EMA director has been doing a great job getting those in Sumter County. Initially, we have over 92 people that have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. We are making sure that we provide every citizen in Sumter County that is willing and able to take the test to have the opportunity. We tested at three different locations this past week, and that was very successful," said Sumter County District 2 Commissioner Marcus Campbell.

The testing sites are free and do not require an appointment. Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars to get checked.