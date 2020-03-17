Sumter County asks residents to minimize risk

The Sumter County Commission has posted advisories on county buildings to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The notices ask all residents to help minimize their risk of exposure and county employees' risk of exposure to COVID-19.

If you or anyone in your household has traveled outside Alabama within the past two weeks, have a fever or persistent cough, do not enter any county building and risk exposing others.

People who are feeling ill should contact the county health department by phone rather than visiting in-person.

People who are well and have business with the county should limit their visit to only the location and time necessary. The commission asks that etiquette be observed, covering coughs and sneezes, practice social distancing, along with frequent hand washing and sanitizing.