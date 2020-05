Testing for the coronavirus will be conducted in various locations in Sumter County.

Tuesday, May 19:

Community Center in Epes

9 a.m. to 12 noon

Testing will be done by The University Of Alabama Medical Team

Tuesday, May 19:

M & M Grocery in Geiger

9 a.m. to 12 noon

Testing will be done by The Hill Hospital Medical Team

Tuesday, May 26:

Emelle Town Hall

9 a.m. to 12 noon

Testing will be done by the Maude Whatley Health Service’s, Inc.