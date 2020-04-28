Sumter County site for mobile COVID-19 testing

Screening for COVID-19 is available at a Mobile Outreach Unit this week in Sumter County.

The mobile unit will be set up outside Sumter Central High School Thursday, Apr. 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, while testing supplies last.

The screening is available to all who meet the official state testing guidelines. Insurance is not required but will be collected from all who have it.

The service is sponsored by the University of Alabama Medical Center, the UA Office for Research and Economic Development, the University of West Alabama, city of Livingston and Alabama Power.