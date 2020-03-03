Sumter County voters turnout for Super Tuesday

In Sumter County, voters have been busy at the polls and it’s not just to vote in the presidential primary.

Super Tuesday was a busy one in Sumter County. Hundreds turned out for voting.

In York, cars lined the highway as voters walked in to cast ballots. In one of two local races, Incumbent Judge Tammy Jackson Montgomery has been re-elected to the 17th Judicial Circuit. Montgomery has been in that spot since 1996 and was the first African American district judge elected in Sumter County. Here’s what she had to say after the win.

“I will continue to wear this robe and continue to do things for the children and for the people of Sumter County. It is my passion,” Montgomery says.

The District 3 seat for Sumter’s Board of Education goes to Sharon Nelson. We spoke with her and she says it’s an honor to have all the support.

Overall, things ran smoothly for elections. Probate Judge Willie Pearl Watkins Rice says she is happy all turned out well for the day.

“No problems, voting officials did well and did not fuss or squabble. They did well. We are happy in Sumter County with voter turnout,” Rice says.

About 35% of voters turned out for the elections in Sumter County.